CAVE JUNCTION — The Riddle girls basketball team fell to 0-12 on the season in a 38-28 nonleague loss to Illinois Valley Tuesday.

Maddison Gaedecke led the Irish with 10 points and Kyra Light added seven for Riddle.

Jadyn Grebisz had a game-high 13 points for the host Cougars (1-12).

Riddle is scheduled to host fourth-ranked North Douglas in a Skyline League contest Friday.

RIDDLE (28) — Maddison Gaedecke 10, K. Light 7, Linton 4, Hulse 4, Bosse 2, Watson 1, George, Pope, D. Light, Davenport, Hayes, Miles. Totals 12 2-6 28..

ILLINOIS VALLEY (38) — Jadyn Grebisz 13, Guzman 9, Miller 5, Whipple 4, Podoll-Elliott 4, Scott 3, Box, Melton, Maloney. Totals 15 8-16 38.

Riddle;6;4;9;9—;28

I. Valley;9;7;11;11;—;38

3-Point Shots — Rid. 2 (Gaedecke 1, Light 1), I.V. 0. Total Fouls — Rid. 18, I.V. 9.

