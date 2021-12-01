Rogue Valley Adventist handles Days Creek 45-23 in opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEDFORD — Junior post Emma Bischoff scored 25 points and Rogue Valley Adventist defeated Days Creek 45-23 on Wednesday in a season-opening nonleague girls basketball game.Fionna Ketchem led the Wolves with 11 points, seven coming in the first quarter. Bailey Stufflebeam scored eight points.Days Creek will play in the Crosspoint Classic this weekend in Klamath Falls.DAYS CREEK (23) — Fionna Ketchem 11, Wheeler, Leodoro 2, Oppelt, Crume 2, Park, Harris, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 8. Totals 9 4-6 23. ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (45) — Emma Bischoff 25, Quave 1, Porter 8, Castro, Bennett 2, Zamura 7, McNaught 2. Totals 19 4-8 45.Days Creek;11;2;7;3;—;23Rogue Valley;13;9;16;7;—;453-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Ketchem), RVA 3 (Bischoff). Total Fouls — D.C. 8, RVA 5. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Days Creek Emma Bischoff Sport Fionna Ketchem Rogue Valley Point Basketball Game Coming Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin Santa, the Grinch almost rumble at tree lighting ceremony Saturday This Week in Obituaries Sutherlin man suspected of arson after allegedly setting fire to his home Skeptic to advocate: local man survives 102 days with COVID-19 TOP JOBS Douglas Electric Cooperative has a job opening for a UCAN FEEDING UMPQUA IS CURRENTLY HIRING A NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riverhawks roll past Corban University Gold, 104-44 Eagle Point sinks Roseburg 61-48 in season opener Phoenix tops South Umpqua 38-23 in opener Rogue Valley Adventist handles Days Creek 45-23 in opener Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
