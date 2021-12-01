MEDFORD — Junior post Emma Bischoff scored 25 points and Rogue Valley Adventist defeated Days Creek 45-23 on Wednesday in a season-opening nonleague girls basketball game.

Fionna Ketchem led the Wolves with 11 points, seven coming in the first quarter. Bailey Stufflebeam scored eight points.

Days Creek will play in the Crosspoint Classic this weekend in Klamath Falls.

DAYS CREEK (23) — Fionna Ketchem 11, Wheeler, Leodoro 2, Oppelt, Crume 2, Park, Harris, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 8. Totals 9 4-6 23.

ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (45) — Emma Bischoff 25, Quave 1, Porter 8, Castro, Bennett 2, Zamura 7, McNaught 2. Totals 19 4-8 45.

Days Creek;11;2;7;3;—;23

Rogue Valley;13;9;16;7;—;45

3-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Ketchem), RVA 3 (Bischoff). Total Fouls — D.C. 8, RVA 5.

