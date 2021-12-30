MEDFORD — Michaela Porter scored a game-high 21 points to lead Rogue Valley Adventist to a 52-11 win over Elkton in a nonleague girls basketball game Wednesday.

The Red Tail Hawks shut out Elkton in the second and fourth quarters.

Meleka Byle had five points and Camille Peters four for the Elks (2-6) who visited Class 2A Coquille Thursday afternoon.

ELKTON (11) — Meleka Byle 5, Peters 4, Block 2, Holcomb, Humphries, Kruse, Ma. Byle. Totals 4 3-6 11.

ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (52) — Michaela Porter 21, Bischoff 9, Zamora 6, Bennett 4, Quave 2, Caldwell, Castro, McNaught. Totals 25 0-5 52.

Elkton;8;0;3;0;—11

RVA;14;14;13;11;—;52

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

