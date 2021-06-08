After building as much as a seven-point lead in the third quarter, things turned sour in the final eight minutes for the Roseburg girls basketball team against North Bend on Tuesday at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Roseburg (0-7) took a 20-13 lead with about six minutes remaining in the third period. From that point forward, North Bend outscored the Indians 29-6 to pull away for a 42-26 nonleague victory.
“The girls are disappointed,” Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. “That’s a tough pill to swallow. We just have to come back Wednesday and get a little bit better and go down to North Medford (Friday) and see what we can do there.”
North Bend (7-3) pulled ahead 11-0 to start the game and held Roseburg without a point for the first six minutes. Amy Carpenter got the first two points for Roseburg with 1:20 left to play in the opening period to begin a run by the Indians.
Roseburg fought back from the early deficit and managed to take a 15-13 lead in the closing minutes of the first half on a 3-pointer by Jocelyn Muntifering. RHS led 16-13 at the break.
“We ran our offense,” Smith said of Roseburg’s success in the second quarter. “We got all the looks we needed and then on top of it we knocked all of those down.”
Smith said the offense went cold in the third after jumping out to the seven-point advantage. Meanwhile, North Bend started to wake up. Adriana Frank and Trinity Barker combined for 16 points in the second half, including a string of three straight 3-pointers, to start the fourth quarter that gave the Bulldogs a comfortable advantage.
Frank led North Bend with a game-high 12 points. Barker chipped in eight and Kylee Lambert provided 11 points for the Class 5A Bulldogs.
Carpenter led Roseburg with seven points and Muntifering added six.
Roseburg plays three of its final four regular season games on the road, starting with a trip to North Medford on Friday. Tipoff is slated for 6:45 p.m.
NORTH BEND (42) — Adrianna Frank 12, Lambert 11, Barker 8, Anderson 7, Reeves 2, Mahr 2, L. Riddle, Morris, Pex. Totals 13 10-17 42.
ROSEBURG (26) — Amy Carpenter 7, J. Muntifering 6, Mohlsick 4, Murphy 3, Bowman 2, Pinard 2, McClatcher 2, S. Muntifering, Morello, Miller. Totals 10 3-6 26.
N. Bend 11 2 9 20 — 42
Roseburg 4 12 6 4 — 26
3-Point Shots — North Bend 4 (Frank 3, Barker 1). Roseburg 3 (J. Muntifering 2, Murphy 1). Total Fouls — North Bend 10, Roseburg 19.
JV Score — North Bend 30, Roseburg 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.