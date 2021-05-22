The high school basketball season started with a lopsided loss at home for a young Roseburg girls team on Friday.
The visiting Crater Comets used a stifling full court press to build an early lead and ran away for 65-13 victory in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game.
Roseburg was held without a point until early in the second quarter when sophomore Amy Carpenter sank the only bucket of the first half for the Indians. Carpenter finished with a team-high six points for Roseburg.
Jocelyn Muntifering, Michelle Rivera and Makaia McClatcher also scored for the Tribe.
Crater (3-0) built a 34-2 lead at the break behind 15 first half points from McKenzie Hirsch. The junior finished with a game-high 18 points. Freshman Abigail Winslow added 10 points for the Comets.
“It’s a building year and this is how you build. Not necessarily where I wanted to start building, but now we’ve got our foundation and we go from there,” first-year Roseburg coach Chad Smith said.
The Indians have no returning starters from last year's team that finished 2-22 overall and 0-10 in Southwest Conference play. The only returning player with varsity experience is junior Chelsea Miller.
Roseburg finished with 38 turnovers against Crater, 27 coming in the first half.
"The girls played a little timid tonight," Smith said. "Crater is a good club ... they punched us in the mouth and we didn't respond. But we played a little better in the second half and didn't roll over."
Roseburg will play its next two games at home, starting with a Monday contest with Grants Pass.
— News-Review sports editor Tom Eggers contributed to this report
CRATER (65) — McKenzie Hirsch 18, Winslow 10, Dutkiewicz 8, Weaver 8, Stidham 6, Richardson 4, Amidei 4, Waters 3, Vranes 2, Sizemore 2, Valencia. Totals 23 15-27 65.
ROSEBURG (13) — Amy Carpenter 6, J. Muntifering 3, Rivera 2, McClatcher 2, Bowman, S. Muntifering, Mohlsick, Pinard, Miller. Totals 5 3-6 13.
Crater;21;13;17;14;—;65
Roseburg;0;2;6;5;—;13
3-Point Shots — Cra. 4 (Hirsch 3, Stidham 1), Rose. 0. Total Fouls — Cra. 10, Rose. 19.
JV Score — Crater 56, Roseburg 16.
Freshman — Crater won.
