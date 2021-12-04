NORTH BEND — The North Bend Bulldogs handed the Roseburg Indians a 33-22 loss on Friday in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Trinity Barker led the Class 5A Bulldogs (1-0) with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Amy Carpenter scored six points for Roseburg (1-1), which went scoreless in the first quarter.

"I thought our girls played a great game, but they couldn't shoot the ball today," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said.

ROSEBURG (22) — Amy Carpenter 6, J. Muntifering 4, Weidemier 3, Miller 3, Rivera 2, Mohlsick 2, Morello 2, Klopfenstein, Cunningham. Totals 9 2-2 22.

NORTH BEND (33) — Trinity Barker 18, Frank 10, L. Riddle 2, Pex 2, Lambert 1, Reeves, Morris, M. Riddle, A. Riddle, Medina, Edera. Totals 11 4-6 33.

Roseburg;0;7;6;9;—;22

N. Bend;7;7;13;6;—;33

3-Point Shots — Rose. 2 (Weidemier 1, Miller 1), N.B. 5 (Barker 4, Frank 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 11, N.B. 7.

JV Score — Roseburg won.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

