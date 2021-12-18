SPRINGFIELD — The Roseburg girls basketball team lost 38-29 to Crescent Valley of Corvallis on the first day of the Springfield Tournament Saturday.

Emma Murphy scored 13 points for the Indians (1-6), who have dropped six straight. Murphy hit three 3-pointers. Amy Carpenter scored 10 points in the loss.

Gabby Bland led the Raiders (3-4) with 13 points. Roseburg committed 19 turnovers.

"Turnovers probably cost us the game," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "But we competed. That's the best game Emma Murphy has played for us."

The Tribe will meet Springfield at 2 p.m. Sunday.

ROSEBURG (29) — Emma Murphy 13, Carpenter 10, S. Muntifering 4, Bowman 2, Miller, Mohlsick, Rivera, J. Muntifering, Weidemier. Totals 13 0-1 29.

CRESCENT VALLEY (38) — Gabby Bland 13, Huang 8, Bottaro 7, H. Bland 3, Campbell 2, Koegler 1. Totals 13 7-10 38.

Roseburg;12;5;8;13;—;38

C. Valley;4;14;6;5;—;29

3-Point Shots — Rose. 3 (Murphy), C.V. 4 (G. Bland 2, Huang 2). Total Fouls — Rose. 14, C.V. 7. Fouled Out — Mohlsick.

JV Score — Roseburg 29, Crescent Valley 27.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.