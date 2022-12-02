The 2022-23 Roseburg High School girls basketball team has so much to prove this season.
The Indians want to show they can be more competitive than a year ago, when they finished 1-19 overall and only averaged 24.3 points a game.
Third-year head coach Chad Smith likes the mindset of his team heading into Friday’s season opener against Sprague of Salem at Robertson Memorial Gym.
“One thing about this group is every day they show up ready to go,” Smith said. “We’ve had very good practices since the first day, and that’s all you can ask for at this point.
“We need to execute, and be patient. Last year we would run our offense, but we’d run it once and then we’d look for a shot immediately instead of ball reversal. This group has done a better job of being patient.”
The Indians have four returning starters, including 5-foot-9 senior post Amy Carpenter who received honorable mention all-conference last year. Carpenter averaged right around a double-double for scoring and rebounding.
“I feel we have a different mentality this year,” Carpenter said. “As a team we’re much closer. We’re putting in the work, and it’s gotten to the point where we’re tired of losing and have that fight in us to win.”
“This year there’s a lot of newer energy on the court and the want to play,” added senior guard Emma Murphy, who’s a team captain along with Carpenter. “We have more positivity. We’ve been through a lot the last four years ... we have a lot of new philosophies, so I think we’re going to grow as a team together and get some wins.”
Murphy, senior Riley Mohlsick and junior Emelie Morello are the other returning starters. Senior Hannah Bowman, and juniors Sydnee Muntifering, Aria Smith and Makaia McClatcher are returning varsity players.
Sophomores Bridget Brooksby, Grace Bachmeier, Arlie Aasen and Shaeli Sikes will be swing players with the varsity and junior varsity, Smith said. Sikes is the tallest player on the roster at 5-11.
Brooksby, a transfer from Class 2A Oakland, should help with her athleticism and speed.
“I think we’re going to be better offensively and defensively,” Smith said. “We’re shooting the ball better right now than we shot it at any point last year. We’ve got kids who can knock down the mid-range jump shot right now and we’ve got posts who have developed moves.
“How Amy (Carpenter) goes, we go. When she plays well, we play well. She does all the little things that not everybody notices on a basketball court. She accepts those roles, and embraces that opportunity to get better.”
Smith plans to use Murphy and Bowman at point guard, and Mohlsick and Morello are capable ballhandlers.
“Emma’s shooting has improved tremendously,” the coach said. “She struggled last year, but has done a lot better job getting squared up to the basket.
“Riley had a knee issue last year, but she’s working extremely hard and sees the floor as well as anybody. Emelie is our floor general.”
Smith’s biggest concern? Learning how to win.
Roseburg opened its season last year with a come-from-behind nonconference victory over Eagle Point at home, then dropped its final 19 contests.
“Losing is a habit,” Smith said. “When they get in a game, and it’s close, our girls have to find that desire and will to push through and win a game. It’s not easy. It’s a lot harder to win a game than lose a game.”
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to 5A Ashland Monday for a nonconference game. The Indians open Southwest Conference play on Jan. 10, hosting South Medford.
Head coach: Chad Smith (third year). Assistants: Bill Bartlett, Brad Muntifering, Sasha Aumock. Last year: 1-19, 0-10 Southwest Conference (sixth). 2022-23 roster: Hannah Bowman, 5-3 sr.; Emelie Morello, 5-9 jr.; Sydnee Muntifering, 5-8 jr.; Bridget Brooksby, 5-4 soph.; Amy Carpenter, 5-9 sr.; Riley Mohlsick, 5-4 sr.; Aria Smith, 5-10 jr.; Grace Bachmeier, 5-4 soph.; Emma Murphy, 5-5 sr.; Arlie Aasen, 5-8 soph.; Shaeli Sikes, 5-11 soph.; Makaia McClatcher, 5-6 jr.
