The Roseburg High School girls basketball team delivered its first conference win in nearly five years on Tuesday night.
Junior guard Sydnee Muntifering scored five of her career-high 19 points in overtime — all from the free-throw line — and the Indians ended a 36-game conference losing streak with a 50-42 victory over North Medford on Tuesday night in Medford.
Roseburg (6-5, 1-1 Southwest Conference) last defeated a conference opponent on Feb. 16, 2018, winning 34-28 at South Eugene.
"We just played really well as a team," Muntifering said. "It's a great way moving forward. We're excited to have this win, but we're ready to work harder and realize we can win and compete in league."
The Tribe got a clutch 3-point field goal from senior guard Emma Murphy at the end of regulation to tie the contest at 39-39 and force the extra session. From there, Roseburg outscored the Black Tornado 11-3.
Muntifering finished with three 3-pointers and Murphy hit two treys in the contest. The Indians shot 79% (11-for-14) from the charity stripe.
"Being able to make some of those threes, it was nice to get back into shooting rhythm," Muntifering said.
"Sydnee played within herself," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "She was in sync of the offense."
Murphy finished with eight points and senior post Amy Carpenter scored six. Smith said every player who saw time contributed to the win.
"We didn't start very well, but the girls played very hard," the coach said. "Everyone was into tonight's game."
North Medford (5-9, 1-2) led 12-4 after one quarter, but the Tribe outscored the Tornado by nine in the second period to take an 18-17 lead at the break.
Ali Stevens led North with 14 points and Diya Patel had 12.
Roseburg was coming off a 79-14 loss to No. 4-ranked South Medford at home in its SWC opener.
"We were all intimidated against South Medford and it showed on the court," Muntifering said. "We realized we can't play scared, we have to play with our hearts. We felt good about ourselves when we came out on the court tonight."
Roseburg travels to Eugene Friday to face No. 9 Willamette (10-4, 3-0). Tipoff is set for 6:45 p.m.
ROSEBURG (50) — Sydnee Muntifering 19, Bowman 4, Morello 5, Brooksby 4, Carpenter 6, Mohlsick 4, Murphy 8, Smith, McClatcher. Totals 17 11-14 50.
NORTH MEDFORD (42) — Ali Stevens 14, Heese, Patel 12, Hamlin 3, Taylor, Raines 9, Jackson, Harris 2, Lane 2, West. Totals 17 4-13 42.
Roseburg;4;14;9;12;11;—;50
N. Medford;12;5;8;14;3;—;42
3-Point Goals — Rose. 5 (Muntifering 3, Murphy 2), N.M. 4 (Patel 3, Raines 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 18, N.M. 13.
JV Score — North Medford 38, Roseburg 20. Frosh — Roseburg 40, Crater 24.
