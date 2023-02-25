Roseburg girls end season with 60-50 loss to Sheldon The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Roseburg High School girls basketball team concluded its season with a 60-50 loss to Sheldon in a Southwest Conference game on Friday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.The Indians finished 7-14 overall and 2-10 in the SWC. The Irish improved to 15-10 and 7-5, and will advance to the Class 6A playoffs.Sophomore Diamond Wright scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the first half for Sheldon, which led 38-22 at intermission. Sophomore Morgan Raleigh added 14 points, 12 in the first quarter.Junior guard Sydnee Muntifering led Roseburg with 12 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Amy Carpenter chipped in 11 points and McKaia McClatcher scored a season-high eight, sinking 6 of 8 free throws.Four Roseburg seniors played their final game — Carpenter, Hannah Bowman, Riley Mohlsick and Emma Murphy."It was a big step forward for the program this season," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "The seniors did a great job of providing a foundation that we can build on in the years to come." SHELDON (60) — Diamond Wright 23, T. Line 3, Sowers, Raleigh 14, B. Line, E. Kearney, K. Wright 5, Pappas 7, Seilo, Schuck, H. Kearney, Bruegman 8, Loboy, Spouse. Totals 23 10-16 60.ROSEBURG (50) — Sydnee Muntifering 12, Bowman 5, Brooksby 7, Carpenter 11, Mohlsick 2, Smith 2, Bachmeier, Murphy 3, Aasen, Sikes, McClatcher 8. Totals 15 15-23 50.Sheldon;28;10;12;10;—;60Roseburg;5;17;15;13;—;503-Point Goals — She. 4 (D. Wright 2, Bruegman 2), Rose. 5 (Muntifering 3, Bowman 1, Brooksby 1). Total Fouls — She. 19, Rose. 17.JV Score — Sheldon def. Roseburg in OT. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Construction Industry Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Calls of school shootings are a hoax Miss Douglas County: New titleholders receive crowns at Sunday's competition Bringing gluten-free options to the masses Death Notices for February 19, 2023 Glide community fed up with superintendent search Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NO. 17 INDIANA 79, NO. 5 PURDUE 71 No. 17 Indiana 79, No. 5 Purdue 71 Boston 110, Philadelphia 107 Boston 110, Philadelphia 107 Saturday's Scores
