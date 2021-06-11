MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls basketball team faded in the third quarter and North Medford took advantage, holding on for a 28-22 Southwest Conference victory Friday night.
Roseburg trailed the Black Tornado 14-12 at halftime, but was outscored 8-2 in the third quarter and unable to make up the deficit.
"This is one we should have won, but we had a lot of blown layups and wide-open opportunities," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "But it was a fun one to be in. It was an exciting game."
Ali Stevens had a game-high 12 points for North Medford (3-7, 2-3 SWC), which got a key 3-pointer from Kiera McNamee to give the Black Tornado a late 26-22 lead.
Amy Carpenter had 11 points for the Indians (0-8, 0-4), who visit Crater Wednesday.
ROSEBURG (22) — Amy Carpenter 11, McClatcher 4, Murphy 4, J. Muntifering 3, Morello, Mohlsick, Pinard, Miller. Totals 8 4-10 22.
NORTH MEDFORD (28) — Ali Stevens 12, Wells 9, McNamee 3, Gallery 2, Richardson 2, Stewart, Patel, Hamlin, Chavez. Totals 11 5-8 28.
Roseburg;7;5;2;8;—;22
N. Medford;11;3;8;6;—28
3-point Goals — Rose. 2 (J. Muntifering 1, Murphy 1), N.M. 1 (Wells).
JV Score — Roseburg def. North Medford.
