Roseburg girls lose 49-38 to Mountain View TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kasey Booster scored 28 points and Mountain View of Bend defeated Roseburg 49-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Saturday at Robertson Memorial Gym.Booster finished with 20 points in the second half. Avery Andrews added nine points for the Class 5A Cougars (3-2), who led 22-17 at halftime. The Cougars shot 90% from the charity stripe.Senior guard Emma Murphy led the Indians (4-2) with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Amy Carpenter scored eight points and Emelie Morello added seven.Roseburg travels to 5A Eagle Point Tuesday for a nonconference game.MOUNTAIN VIEW (49) — Kasey Booster 28, Hansen, Aragon 2, K. Bomke 4, Neet, M. Bomke, Jacobsen, Roberts, Haarberg 6, Andrews 9. Totals 14 18-20 49. ROSEBURG (38) — Emma Murphy 10, Bowman 5, Morello 7, Muntifering 6, Brooksby, Carpenter 8, Mohlsick 2, Smith, Sikes, McClatcher. Totals 15 3-7 38.M. View 8 14 14 13 — 49Roseburg 6 11 10 11 — 383-Point Goals — M.V. 3 (Booster 2, Aragon 1), Rose. 5 (Morello 2, Bowman 1, Murphy 2). Total Fouls — M.V. 6, Rose. 19. Fouled Out — Carpenter. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Game Gym Sport Basketball Kasey Booster Point Mountain Avery Andrews Emma Murphy 5a Cougars Amy Carpenter Roseburg Mountain View Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Senator Dallas Heard retires from the Oregon Legislature Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Utah Tech 100, Master's 58 UTAH TECH 100, MASTER'S 58 Saturday's Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.