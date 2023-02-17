Roseburg girls lose 56-37 at South Eugene TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EUGENE — The Roseburg girls basketball team didn't rise to the occasion on Friday night.Rowan Davis scored 21 points and South Eugene handed the Indians a 56-37 loss in a Southwest Conference game at the Purple Pit.Davis converted 11 of 12 free throws as the Axe (4-18, 1-9 SWC) notched their first conference victory. Miranda Vidal added 14 points for South, which made 19 of 26 foul shots in the contest.Amy Carpenter led Roseburg (7-12, 2-8) with 18 points, 11 coming in the second half. Hannah Bowman scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth, hitting three 3-pointers."We were out-competed by a team that wanted it more than we did," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said.Roseburg will travel to Grants Pass Tuesday. ROSEBURG (37) — Amy Carpenter 18, Bowman 11, Muntifering, Brooksby, Mohlsick 3, Smith 3, Bachmeier, Murphy 2, Aasen, Sikes. Totals 11 12-22 37.SOUTH EUGENE (56) — Rowan Davis 21, Ward, Eustice, Keiper 4, Schindler 2, Proudfoot 2, Cadaret 5, Vidal 14, Uhlhorn, Villalobos 8. Totals 17 19-26 56.Roseburg;4;7;11;15;—;37S. Eugene;10;11;20;15;—;563-Point Goals — Rose. 3 (Bowman), S.E. 3 (Villalobos 2, Cadaret 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 19, S.E. 18. Fouled Out — Proudfoot.JV Score — Roseburg 47, South Eugene 21. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Sports Basketball Games And Toys Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Update: All lanes on Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 following overturned semi-truck A frozen Diamond Lake offers some great ice fishing opportunities in Douglas County Death Notices for February 16, 2023 Death Notices for February 12, 2023 Roseburg man arrested on assault charges after fight Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Friday's Transactions Washington 64, Oregon St. 59 Mexican Summaries Washington St. 64, Oregon 57 Washington St. 64, Oregon 57
