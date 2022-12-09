Roseburg JV pulls away from Camas Valley girls, 48-30 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDDLE — The Camas Valley girls basketball team was outscored 15-2 in the fourth quarter and lost 48-30 to the Roseburg junior varsity in the Cow Creek Classic on Friday at Riddle High School.Kalyah Smith led the Indians with 15 points and Bridget Brooksby added 10.Julie Amos posted a double-double for the Hornets (3-1), finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bryndee Wilson grabbed 16 boards and Rhegan Plikat made five assists."I thought we played well for three quarters," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said.Camas Valley will meet Riddle in the third-place game Saturday. ROSEBURG JV (48) — Kalyah Smith 15, Brooksby 10, McClatcher 9, C. Bachmeier 6, Aasen 6, G. Bachmeier 2, Eggleston, Ladd, Mohlsick, Buford, Sikes. Totals 22 3-9 48.CAMAS VALLEY (30) — Julie Amos 13, Ro. Plikat 6, Wilson 5, Rh. Plikat 3, Donahue 3, Ellenwood, Humphreys, Cranston. Totals 12 6-17 30.Roseburg;9;12;12;15;—;48C. Valley;9;8;11;2;—;303-Point Goals — Rose. 1 (McClatcher), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — Rose. 18, C.V. 12. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Camas Valley Riddle Sport Foul Basketball Goal Total Girl Julie Amos Bryndee Wilson Rhegan Plikat Junior Varsity Basketball Team Keri Ewing Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Troy Phelps pleads not guilty, next court date December 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elmira beats South Umpqua girls, 33-26 Montana St. 55, William&Mary 7 NCAA Football Scores Umpqua men outlast Corban club team, 111-105 Friday's Transactions
