A strong showing in the second half led the visiting Eagle Point Eagles to a 38-15 win over the Roseburg girls basketball team Wednesday at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Eagle Point (1-5) stretched a 12-8 lead at halftime to as much as 16 points in the third quarter thanks to some sharp-shooting from long distance by seniors Hailey Burcham and Kierssa Hogan.
The upperclassmen each made two 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 13 points.
Roseburg (0-4) started the game slow and fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter. Jocelyn Muntifering finally got the Indians on the board with a 3-pointer near the end of the opening period.
Roseburg stayed in control and went on a 7-0 run to tie the game with 4:37 remaining in the first half on a field goal by freshman Makaia McClatcher.
From there, the Eagles took over and outscored Roseburg 26-7 after halftime.
McClatcher finished with a team-high six points for Roseburg.
Up next, RHS will visit Ashland on Friday for a game postponed from Tuesday. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
EAGLE POINT (38) — Kierssa Hogan 13, Hailey Burcham 13, Balero 6, Nielsen 2, Hanan 2, Ar. Cabrera 1, Al. Cabrera 1, Raber, McCornack. Totals 13 7-16 38.
ROSEBURG (15) — Makaia McClatcher 6, J. Muntifering 5, Carpenter 2, Bowman 1, Pinard 1, S. Muntifering, Morello, Mohlsick, Miller, Murphy, Stribling, Weidemier. Totals 6 2-4 15.
Eagle Pt.;7;5;12;14;—;38
Roseburg;3;5;4;3;—;15
3-Point Shots — E.P. 5 (Burcham 3, Hogan 2). Rose. 1 (J. Muntifering).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.