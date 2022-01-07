SPRINGFIELD — After almost three weeks away from competition, the Roseburg High School girls basketball team appeared fresh and ready to snap a seven-game losing streak on Friday night at Thurston High School.
The Indians led early and made a late charge to get within a single possession of the Colts, but Thurston was ultimately too much for Roseburg to overcome in a 37-33 nonleague loss.
Roseburg (1-8) outscored Thurston (3-5) 8-3 in the opening period, but the Colts took the lead in the second quarter and led by five at halftime. Thurston stretched the lead to its largest margin at 30-19 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Roseburg mustered up a rally.
Syndee Muntifering capped a 14-5 run by Roseburg with a turnaround jump shot in the final 30 seconds that got the Tribe within 35-33.
Thurston iced the game with a pair of free throws by Riyen Kauffman, who led the Colts with nine points.
“I thought they did a phenomenal job of staying in that game. At the end of three when you’re down 10 or 11, whatever it was, they could have flicked it in and said ‘we’re done’ and they didn’t. They decided they wanted to play some more basketball,” Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. “We had a chance right down until the end.”
Amy Carpenter scored a game-high 10 points to lead Roseburg. It was her third consecutive game with 10 points. Emelie Morello added seven for the Indians.
Roseburg’s 33 points in the loss was a new season-high and Smith said the finish was a big boost for a young team still trying to get its footing.
“The fourth quarter, that goes a long way to building some confidence in kids, like ‘Hey I know I can do this now.’ Those are big moments. Tonight, that was a big step forward for our program,” Smith said.
Roseburg will begin Southwest Conference play in its next outing. The Indians host No. 3 South Medford on Tuesday.
