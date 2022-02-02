SALEM — In a matchup of two Top-4 teams in their classifications, Salem Academy was a bit better than North Douglas on Wednesday.
Aly Herber scored 19 points and the Crusaders outscored the Warriors 20-9 in the fourth quarter to take a 58-40 victory in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Kaitie Bauldree added 16 points for Salem Academy (18-3 overall), which is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A coaches poll.
Samantha MacDowell and Savannah Harkins each scored 10 points for North Douglas (17-3), No. 4 in 1A. Harkins grabbed eight rebounds. Brooklyn Williams chipped in eight points before fouling out.
"Our girls played hard tonight," N.D. assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "We played well in stretches. (Salem Academy) is good, their two McDonald's All-Americans (Aubrey Smith and Bailey Pedersen) do a great job of driving to the basket. They got hot in the fourth quarter."
North Douglas is scheduled to visit Elkton Friday in a Skyline League game.
NORTH DOUGLAS (40) — Samantha MacDowell 10, Savannah Harkins 10, Williams 8, As. Ward 7, Cyr 3, Dill 2, McHaffie, L. Ward. Totals 15 9-13 40.
SALEM ACADEMY (58) — Aly Herber 19, Bauldree 16, Smith 12, Pedersen 7, James 4, Hinkle, Ferry. Totals 18 16-19 58.
N. Douglas;12;8;11;9;—;40
S. Academy;9;15;14;20;—;58
3-Point Shots — N.D. 1 (MacDowell), S.A. 6 (Herber 3, Smith 2, Pedersen 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 20, S.A. 10. Fouled Out — Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.