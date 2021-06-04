COQUILLE — Junior post Adrianna Sapp scored 20 points and Douglas rolled to a 53-21 victory over Coquille on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Male'ata Polamalu had 10 points, Jazmin Lund scored seven and Mackenzii Phillips chipped in six for the Trojans (4-3, 2-2 Far West), who led 27-6 at halftime.
Hailey Combie led the 2A Red Devils (1-6, 1-4 Sunset) with 12 points.
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Medford Tuesday to face Cascade Christian.
DOUGLAS (53) — Adrianna Sapp 20, Ma. Polamalu 10, Lund 7, Phillips 6, Bennett 4, T. Polamalu 4, Mi. Polamalu 2, McWhorter, Avery, Perron. Totals 23 7-19 53.
COQUILLE (21) — Hailey Combie 12, Rayevich 6, Leep 2, Higgins 1, Davis, Bassine, Gardner. Totals 8 2-8 21.
Douglas;14;13;17;9;—;53
Coquille;3;3;3;12;—;21
3-Point Shots — Dou. 0, Coq. 3 (Rayevich 2, Combie 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 8, Coq. 12. Fouled Out — Gardner.
