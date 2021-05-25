WINSTON — Junior post Adrianna Sapp turned in perhaps her best game as a Douglas High girls basketball player on Tuesday night.
Sapp posted a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds and the Trojans defeated Cascade Christian 61-51 in a Far West League game.
Jazmin Lund had 15 points for Douglas (2-1), which started strong by outscoring the Challengers 21-4 in the first quarter. Mila Polamalu contributed seven points and 14 rebounds, Male'ata Polamalu scored eight points and Kierra Bennett added six points and 10 boards in the win.
Katelyn Willard scored 13 points for Cascade Christian, which was playing its season opener.
"Adrianna played really well," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "She's a hard worker, and showed what she's capable of when she's on the floor. And Jazmin had a bounce-back game."
Douglas will host Sutherlin Thursday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (51) — Katelyn Willard 13, Snowden 10, Roberson 9, White 7, Pierson 6, Holt 4, Joseph 2, Akins, Shipman, Williams, Dunn, Sween. Totals 21 4-9 51.
DOUGLAS (61) — Adrianna Sapp 25, Lund 15, Ma. Polamalu 8, Mi. Polamalu 7, Bennett 6, Avery, T. Polamalu, Perron, McWhorter. Totals 26 9-14 61.
C. Christian;4;15;14;18;—;51
Douglas;21;5;16;19;—;61
3-Point Shots — C.C. 5 (Roberson 2, Snowden 2, Willard 1), Dou. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 14, Dou. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.