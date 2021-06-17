WINSTON — Adrianna Sapp and Male'ata Polamalu each scored 21 points and Douglas handed St. Mary's a 65-43 loss on Thursday in a Far West League girls basketball game.
Kiera Bennett added 11 points for the Trojans (5-3, 3-2 FWL). Mackenzii Phillips, among the upperclassmen honored on senior night, contributed four points and 10 rebounds.
Ryker Rothfus led the Crusaders (3-10, 3-7) with 23 points.
"I was mostly happy with our ball movement," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We didn't shoot well in the first quarter, but they started to fall. I thought Mackenzii played her best game."
The Trojans will play at Sutherlin at 2 p.m. Friday.
ST. MARY'S (43) — Ryker Rothfus 23, Dole 7, Ward 5, Ashland 4, Erickson 2, Conner 2, Mejia. Totals 17 8-15 43.
DOUGLAS (65) — Adrianna Sapp 21, Male'ata Polamalu 21, Bennett 11, Mi. Polamalu 6, Phillips 4, Lund 2, McWhorter, Perron, T. Polamalu, Avery. Totals 25 13-22 65.
St. Mary's;12;9;12;10;—;43
Douglas;12;17;19;17;—;65
3-Point Shots — S.M. 1 (Rothfus), Dou. 2 (Bennett). Total Fouls — S.M. 16, Dou. 16. Fouled Out — Ma. Polamalu.
