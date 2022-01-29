A strong start for Roseburg High School fizzled out after halftime in a Southwest Conference girls basketball game against the South Eugene Axe on Saturday.
Sofia Megert sank three straight 3-pointers to begin the second half and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead South Eugene to a 49-28 comeback victory over the Indians at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
“(Megert) is a good, good ball player,” Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. “She’s one of the best girls we’ve seen so far at this point. When she comes off a screen and if you make the mistake of going underneath it, which we did, she’s going to shoot it and she's good at it.”
Roseburg (1-11, 0-2 SWC) had the right game plan in the first half and on two occasions led by five points. The Indians held on to lead 18-15 going into the locker room at the break.
Megert turned things around for South Eugene (4-11, 2-1) in the third quarter. The senior had 11 points in the period as the Axe outscored Roseburg 17-4.
“Our girls’ effort is there, it’s just we’re not a group that can make that quick transition (in the game). They’ve got to run through stuff a bunch,” Smith said.
Senior Alia Harris added 14 points for South Eugene, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Junior Amy Carpenter led Roseburg with nine points. Jocelyn Muntifering and Mikyla Cunningham each added four.
Roseburg will next play a makeup game against No. 3 South Medford at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SOUTH EUGENE (49) — Sofia Megert 24, Lucas 4, Harris 14, Davis 1, Betenson, Bilenki Boyd 4, Tuguldur 2, Galloway, Villalobos, Keiper. Totals 16 10-18 49.
ROSEBURG (28) — Amy Carpenter 9, Bowman, Morello 2, S. Muntifering 2, Rivera, Smith, J. Muntifering 4, Murphy 3, Klopfenstein 2, Cunningham 4, Miller 2. Totals 11 5-12 28.
S. Eugene;9;6;17;17;—;49
Roseburg;14;4;4;6;—;28
3-Point Shots — S.E. 7 (Megert 6, Lucas 1), Rose. 1 (Murphy). Total Fouls — S.E. 14. Rose. 18.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
