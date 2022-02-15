Sheldon puts away Roseburg, 58-30 JOEY KEERAN For The News-Review Joey Keeran Author twitter Author email Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sheldon Irish led wire-to-wire in a Southwest Conference girls basketball game against the Roseburg Indians Tuesday at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.Sheldon (13-8, 6-1 SWC) stretched a meager first quarter lead to double figures in the second half and ran away with a 58-30 win.Beaux Bruegman led the Irish with 20 points. Hannah Bowman and Amy Carpenter each scored nine for the Tribe.Roseburg (1-16, 0-7) kept things close in the first quarter with some tough defense, but struggled to put shots down and trailed Sheldon 11-5 going into the second period.“(Sheldon) did not like what we were doing to them defensively in that zone. We were getting after them,” Roseburg coach Chad Smith said.Sheldon stretched the lead by outscoring Roseburg 13-2 in the quarter and the Irish led 24-7 at the break.The Indians put up a fight in the third period, but the Irish closed the door of a comeback by edging Roseburg 19-11 in the final eight minutes.“It was the first 32-minute game we’ve played all year,” Smith said. “We competed. We did everything we could, we just got to be better shooters.” Roseburg will next square off with the South Eugene Axe on Saturday in Eugene.SHELDON (58) — Beaux Bruegman 20, Line 2, Rhode 6, Miller 3, Lehi 2, Pappas 3, Wright 10, Sprouse, I. Harms 7, G. Harms 5. Totals 21 7-15 58.ROSEBURG (30) — Hannah Bowman 9, Amy Carpenter 9, Morello, S. Muntifering 5, Smith, J. Muntifering 2, Murphy 5, Miller. Totals 10 8-14 30.Sheldon;11;13;17;17;—;58Roseburg;5;2;12;11;—;303-Point Shots — She. 9 (Bruegman 4, Rhode 1, Miller 1, Pappas 1, Wright 1, I. Harms 1), Rose. 2 (Bowman, S. Muntifering). Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score. 