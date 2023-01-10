Slow start hurts South Umpqua girls in 35-20 loss to Coquille TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — Sophomore guard Holli Vigue scored 19 points and 10th-ranked Coquille jumped on South Umpqua early en route to a 35-20 win in a Far West League girls basketball game on Monday night.The Red Devils improved to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in league.Montanah Love had seven points and five rebounds for the Lancers (4-9, 1-2). Violet Richardson contributed six points and six rebounds and Tatum Kelley grabbed five boards."I think we went into this game a little afraid," S.U. coach Mia Cesena said. "We started playing better after the first quarter."South Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Douglas Friday. COQUILLE (35) — Holli Vigue 19, Lucatero 7, Blanton 4, Coyle 2, Kelner 2, Wirebaugh 1, Salazar, Trujillo, Willis. Totals 12 9-18 35.SOUTH UMPQUA (20) — Montanah Love 7, V. Richardson 6, Kelley 2, Everett 2, Donahoe 2, Wilson 1, McElmurry, Pratt, D. Richardson. Totals 7 5-7 20.Coquille;14;5;8;8;—;35S. Umpqua;4;5;6;5;—;203-Point Goals — Coq. 2 (Lucatero, Vigue), S.U. 1 (Love). Total Fouls — Coq. 13, S.U. 19. Fouled Out — Kelner, Kelley, V. Richardson. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Umpqua Holli Vigue Sport Basketball Game Rebound League Coquille Red Devils Far West Tatum Kelley Montanah Love Violet Richardson Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Two Douglas County men die in crash Books Gallery: more than just books How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Women's Top 25 Fared Top 25 Fared Majestic mushrooms: A hearty flavor in a small package Our People: Local tattoo artist focuses on originality In Season
