GLIDE — Rogue River jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead and cruised to a 50-30 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory over Glide Wednesday night.
Wildcats freshman Ella Wright turned in a solid all-around effort for Glide with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Ruby Livingston added eight points and Kylie Anderson had six rebounds for the Wildcats (2-5, 2-5 SCL).
Putting the ball in the basket proved troublesome for Glide, which shot 23% (12-for-52) from the floor and 25% (5-for-20) from the free-throw line.
Diana Weilbacher led the Chieftains (3-6, 3-6) with 12 points and Micheala Harris added 10.
Glide, which will not be competing in the OSAA's "Culminating Week," closes out its season Friday at home against SCL-leading Lakeview.
ROGUE RIVER (50) — Diana Weilbacher 12, Harris 10, Sizemore 8, Bushey 6, Hansen 5, Barnwell 5, Moore 4, Pearson 2, McQuain, Kindell, Yauch, Dierks. Totals 22-50 6-18 50.
GLIDE (30) — Ella Wright 12, Livingston 8, Towne 3, Ranger 3, Mills 2, Burford 2, Rubrecht, Triplett, Anderson, Stiles. Totals 12-52 5-20 30.
R. River;14;14;12;10;—;50
Glide;5;8;12;5;—;30
3-point Goals — R.R. 0, Glide 1 (Ranger). Total Fouls — R.R. 17, Glide 15.
JV Score — R.R. def. Glide (two quarters).
