ASHLAND — Roseburg had no answer for Jayd Sollinger on Friday night.
The senior post scored 23 points and Ashland defeated the Indians 45-31 in a Southern Oregon Conference regional girls basketball game.
"She's the best big kid we've seen so far," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said of Sollinger. "Our kids did a great job on her, but we ran into a very good basketball player."
The Grizzlies (3-2) outscored Roseburg 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 12-point advantage at the break.
Sophomore Amy Carpenter led Roseburg (0-5) with 10 points. Sydnee Muntifering and Jocelyn Muntifering each chipped in five points.
"I was pleased with our effort. This was our best game," Smith said. "Everybody played hard and this was a big step forward for us."
The Tribe will travel to Grants Pass Monday.
ROSEBURG (31) — Amy Carpenter 10, S. Muntifering 5, Morello 2, Smith 1, J. Muntifering 5, Pinard 3, McClatcher 2, Miller 3, Murphy, Bowman. Totals 13 3-6 31.
ASHLAND (45) — Jayd Sollinger 23, Lambert 2, Morgan 7, Heiken 8, Losinski 2, Abel 3, Sayre, Robinson, Montgomery. Totals 19 4-7 45.
Roseburg;11;5;8;7;—;31
Ashland;13;15;11;6;—;45
3-Point Shots — Rose. 2 (S. Muntifering, Miller), Ash. 3 (Sollinger, Heiken 2). Total Fouls — Rose. 9, Ash. 13.
JV Score — Roseburg won.
Freshman — Roseburg won.
