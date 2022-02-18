TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls basketball team ended its season on Friday with a 44-14 loss to Brookings-Harbor in a Far West League game.

Zoe Carlson led the Bruins (13-10, 7-3 FWL) with 19 points and Ashlyn Schofield scored 12. Brookings outscored the Lancers 27-9 in the second half.

Brooklyn McCaughan scored eight points for S.U. (5-14, 2-8), which failed to score in the first and fourth quarters.

"We were taking good shots, they just weren't going in," Lancers first-year coach Mia Cesena said.

South Umpqua loses four seniors to graduation: Lilly Copelin, McCaughan, Hallie Woodruff and Brailee Martin.

"We started out a little rough, but came together and played basketball like a family," Cesena said. "(The seniors) were a pleasure to coach, each of them will hold a special place in my heart."

BROOKINGS-HARBOR (44) — Zoe Carlson 19, Schofield 12, Marrington 5, Scott 4, Brouillard 2, Gallagher 2, Bruce, Burton, Nolte, Babb, Hayes, Muro. Totals 18 3-9 44.

SOUTH UMPQUA (14) — Brooklyn McCaughan 8, Donahoe 3, Martin 2, Love 1, Kelley, Wilson, Copelin, Everett, McElmurry, Pratt, Woodruff. Totals 6 2-10 14.

Brookings;5;12;17;10;—;44

S. Umpqua;0;5;9;0;—;14

3-Point Shots — B.H. 5 (Carlson 4, Marrington 1), S.U. 0. Total Fouls — B.H. 11, S.U. 16.

JV Score — South Umpqua 19, Brookings-Harbor 18.

