South Umpqua girls down La Pine, 45-37

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

Jan 7, 2023

TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls basketball team capped off a 2-0 weekend with a 45-37 win over La Pine on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Tatum Kelley finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers (4-8. 1-1 Far West League). Violet Richardson had 12 points and three assists, while Montanah Love also made three assists.

"I've seen a lot of improvement defensively from the girls since the start of the season," S.U. coach Mia Cesena said.

Bailey Spencer led the Hawks (1-11, 0-2 Mountain Valley) with 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

South Umpqua is scheduled to host Coquille Monday for a league contest.

LA PINE (37) — Bailey Spencer 19, Thrasher 6, Guenther 5, H. Smith 5, Koch 2, Morrow, K. Smith. Totals 14 4-6 37.

SOUTH UMPQUA (45) — Tatum Kelley 18, V. Richardson 12, D. Richardson 6, Love 5, Everett 2, Donahoe 2, Wilson, McElmurry. Totals 15 13-15 45.

La Pine;7;6;11;13;—;37
S. Umpqua;10;6;17;12;—;45

3-Point Goals — LaP. 5 (Spencer 4, Guenther 1), S.U. 2 (Kelley, Love). Total Fouls — LaP. 14, S.U. 12.

JV Score — South Umpqua 44, La Pine 25.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
