PHOENIX — The South Umpqua girls basketball team remained winless on the season with a 48-28 loss to Phoenix in a nonleague game on Thursday.Anabell Delgado led the Pirates (4-3) with 23 points and six steals, hitting five 3-pointers. Morgan James had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.Phoenix scored the first 16 points of the contest and led 29-9 at halftime.Senior guard Montanah Love scored 12 points for the Lancers (0-6), including a pair of 3-pointers. Violet Richardson and freshman Danica Richardson each contributed six points.SOUTH UMPQUA (28) — Montanah Love 12, Kelley 4, Everett, McElmurry, V. Richardson 6, D. Richardson 6, Donahoe. Totals 11 4-8 28. PHOENIX (48) — Anabell Delgado 23, James 10, Nolan, Woodward 4, Mohamud 4, Rector 7, McConnell, Jacobs-Grigsby. Totals 20 3-10 48.S. Umpqua;0;9;8;11;—;28Phoenix;16;13;7;12;—;483-Point Goals — S.U. 2 (Love), Pho. 5 (Delgado).JV Score — South Umpqua def. Phoenix.
