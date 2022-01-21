South Umpqua girls unable to hold on late, fall to St. Mary's, 49-45 The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Jan 21, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRI CITY — South Umpqua was unable to hold onto a slim lead in the closing minutes, dropping a 49-45 decision to visiting St. Mary's in Far West League girls basketball Friday night.After jumping out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter, the Lancers' advantage slowly dwindled until the Crusaders (2-5, 1-1 FWL) closed the game with a 15-9 fourth-quarter advantage. South Umpqua junior Montanah Love scored a season-high 18 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — for the Lancers, and Tatum Kelley contributed 11 points.Ryker Rothfus scored 18 to lead St. Mary's.The Lancers (3-8, 0-2) are scheduled to visit Cascade Christian Wednesday. ST. MARY’S (49) — Ryker Rothfus 18, Ward 15, Ashland 9, Erickson 5, Bowdoin 2, Mejia 1, Jensen. Totals 22 3-8 49.SOUTH UMPQUA (45) — Montanah Love 18, Kelley 11, Richardson 7, McCaughan 6, McElmurry 3, Pratt, Woodruff, Donohoe. Totals 16 8-15 45.St. Mary’s;8;15;11;15;—;49S. Umpqua;19;8;9;9;—;453-Point Shots — S.M. 2 (Rothfus 1, Ashland 1), S.U. 5 (Kelley 1, Love 3, McCaughan 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 16, S.U. 14. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Mary's Ryker Rothfus Lancer Basketball Sport Ashland Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg dog trainer files defamation suit against accusers Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Pegasus Equestrian Resort project in court over land deal Frustrations over parking boil over for downtown merchants TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riddle overcomes pressure, topples North Douglas, 78-75 Short-handed UVC rallies to drop New Hope Christian, 57-48 Oakland falls 38-33 at Monroe Kade Johnson scores 29, South Umpqua tops St. Mary's, 70-60 Maurer, Cascade Christian pull away from Douglas for 66-47 FWL victory Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
