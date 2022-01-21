TRI CITY — South Umpqua was unable to hold onto a slim lead in the closing minutes, dropping a 49-45 decision to visiting St. Mary's in Far West League girls basketball Friday night.

After jumping out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter, the Lancers' advantage slowly dwindled until the Crusaders (2-5, 1-1 FWL) closed the game with a 15-9 fourth-quarter advantage. 

South Umpqua junior Montanah Love scored a season-high 18 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — for the Lancers, and Tatum Kelley contributed 11 points.

Ryker Rothfus scored 18 to lead St. Mary's.

The Lancers (3-8, 0-2) are scheduled to visit Cascade Christian Wednesday.

ST. MARY’S (49) — Ryker Rothfus 18, Ward 15, Ashland 9, Erickson 5, Bowdoin 2, Mejia 1, Jensen. Totals 22 3-8 49.

SOUTH UMPQUA (45) — Montanah Love 18, Kelley 11, Richardson 7, McCaughan 6, McElmurry 3, Pratt, Woodruff, Donohoe. Totals 16 8-15 45.

St. Mary’s;8;15;11;15;—;49

S. Umpqua;19;8;9;9;—;45

3-Point Shots — S.M. 2 (Rothfus 1, Ashland 1), S.U. 5 (Kelley 1, Love 3, McCaughan 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 16, S.U. 14.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.