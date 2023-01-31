GLIDE — Five South Umpqua wrestlers claimed individual championships and the Lancers ran away with the team title at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial Tournament at Glide High School Saturday.
The Lancers scored 170 team points to run away with the win, 70 points better than second-place Lowell. Glide edged Douglas 98-94 to finish third. Sutherlin rounded out the top five with 88 team points.
South Umpqua placed eight wrestlers in the championship finals. Andrew Camp (138 pounds) kicked off a run of five titles in the next six weights for the Lancers, taking a 3-2 decision over Reedsport’s Leo Robertson. Nate Brown (145), Landon Bauer (152), Josiah Sinohui (170) and Jacob Logan (182) also won their title bouts, with Logan pinning teammate Jacob Arellano.
Glide and Douglas both had three individual champs, but the Wildcats placed all five of their entries in the finals to provide the narrow margin for third in the team standings.
Drew Dawson beat twin brother Carter 2-1 for the 106-pound title, Elijah Hatfield was first at 113 and Zach Sahr first at 120.
The Trojans got individual titles from Tyler Waldron (126), Miles Swenson (132) and Sage Baker (160).
Maddox Griggs won the 285-pound bracket for Sutherlin.
Camas Valley had three second-place wrestlers to finish sixth as a team, and North Douglas/Yoncalla finished seventh with a pair of first-place finishers.
TEAM SCORES — South Umpqua 170, Lowell 100, Glide 98, Douglas 94, Sutherlin 88, Camas Valley 65, North Douglas/Yoncalla 51, Reedsport 18.
Championship Finals
106 — Drew Dawson, G, dec. Carter Dawson, G, 2-1. 113 — Elijah Hatfield, G, p. Noah Duncan, CV, 0:53. 120 — Zach Sahr, G, dec. Joseph Carnes, SU, 4-3. 126 — Tyler Waldron, D, p. Trenten Westrom, Suth, 3:19. 132 — Miles Swenson, D, p. Sylis Williams, 5:59. 138 — Andrew Camp, SU, dec. Leo Robertson, R, 3-2. 145 — Nate Brown, SU, p. David Ode, CV, 1:21. 152 — Landon Bauer, SU, p. Ayden Goncalvez, Suth, 4:12. 160 — Sage Baker, D, dec. Seth Lamell, CV, 9-3. 170 — Josiah Sinohui, SU, p. Paul Clark, L, 4:55. 182 — Jacob Logan, SU, p. Jacob Arellano, Su, 1:42. 195 — Kyle Bilyeu, ND/Y, p. Brayden Quamme, Suth, 1:12. 220 — Tanner Evernden, ND/Y, bye (lone entrant). 285 — Maddox Griggs, Suth, dec. Brock Barron-Perreira, G, 5-1.
