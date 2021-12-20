Springfield handles Roseburg, 56-21 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPRINGFIELD — The shooting struggles continued for the Roseburg girls basketball team, which lost 56-21 to Springfield on Sunday on the final day of the Springfield Tournament.The Millers (5-1) sealed the win by outscoring the Indians 23-6 in the third quarter.Danaeja Romero scored 12 of her 20 points in the third quarter for Springfield, hitting four 3-pointers. Juju Henderson scored 12.Amy Carpenter scored eight of her 10 points in the second half for the Tribe (1-7), which lost its seventh straight. Roseburg committed 19 turnovers."Too many turnovers," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "We jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Amy Carpenter got into foul trouble and we're not the same team without her."Roseburg will resume play on Dec. 27 against Summit in the Summit Holiday Tournament in Bend. ROSEBURG (21) — Amy Carpenter 10, Bowman, S. Muntifering 2, Mohlsick, Rivera 2, J. Muntifering 3, Murphy, Klopfenstein, Weidemier 2, Miller 2. Totals 10 0-0 21.SPRINGFIELD (56) — Danaeja Romero 20, Morgan 9, Wilson 4, Price 2, Phillips 3, Smith, Barlow 4, Henderson 12, Rawson, Weimer, Rankins 2, Cline, Ostrander. Totals 24 3-4 56.Roseburg;6;3;6;6'—;21Springfield;15;8;23;10;—;563-Point Shots — Rose. 1 (J. Muntifering), Spr. 5 (Romero 4, Phillips 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 9, Spr. 6. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Springfield Henderson Sport Basketball Danaeja Romero Chad Smith Amy Carpenter Turnover Rawson Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard The dance lives on: Roseburg woman remembered in Eugene ballet Oakland man facing rape, sodomy charges after alleged tryst with teenage girl TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Nike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Springfield handles Roseburg, 56-21 Williams, Roseburg rout Parkrose, 73-53 Ex-NYT columnist Kristof files to run for Oregon governor Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.