SPRINGFIELD — The shooting struggles continued for the Roseburg girls basketball team, which lost 56-21 to Springfield on Sunday on the final day of the Springfield Tournament.

The Millers (5-1) sealed the win by outscoring the Indians 23-6 in the third quarter.

Danaeja Romero scored 12 of her 20 points in the third quarter for Springfield, hitting four 3-pointers. Juju Henderson scored 12.

Amy Carpenter scored eight of her 10 points in the second half for the Tribe (1-7), which lost its seventh straight. Roseburg committed 19 turnovers.

"Too many turnovers," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "We jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Amy Carpenter got into foul trouble and we're not the same team without her."

Roseburg will resume play on Dec. 27 against Summit in the Summit Holiday Tournament in Bend.

ROSEBURG (21) — Amy Carpenter 10, Bowman, S. Muntifering 2, Mohlsick, Rivera 2, J. Muntifering 3, Murphy, Klopfenstein, Weidemier 2, Miller 2. Totals 10 0-0 21.

SPRINGFIELD (56) — Danaeja Romero 20, Morgan 9, Wilson 4, Price 2, Phillips 3, Smith, Barlow 4, Henderson 12, Rawson, Weimer, Rankins 2, Cline, Ostrander. Totals 24 3-4 56.

Roseburg;6;3;6;6'—;21

Springfield;15;8;23;10;—;56

3-Point Shots — Rose. 1 (J. Muntifering), Spr. 5 (Romero 4, Phillips 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 9, Spr. 6.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.