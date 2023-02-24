SUTHERLIN — With a state tournament berth on the line, it was defense that got the Sutherlin girls basketball team on the right track against Jefferson on Friday night.
The second-seeded Bulldogs easily had more points off turnovers than the No. 18 Lions. Sutherlin took control of the contest with an 11-0 run in the second quarter and continued on to take a 52-36 victory in a second-round game of the Class 3A playoffs at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (25-3) extended its winning streak to 18 games and will meet the winner of Saturday's game between No. 10 Riverdale and No. 7 Pleasant Hill at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
"It feels great. It's really cool," Sutherlin sophomore post Madison Huntley said of reaching the final eight. "But we're not done until we win at state."
All-state guard Micah Wicks led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 12 coming in the first half. She scored the last four points of the game on free throws.
Ava Gill had 14 points with three 3-pointers in the win. Madison Wagner contributed nine points and nine rebounds, while Huntley added six points and seven boards.
"I think we just needed to keep our composure and work well as a team," Wagner said. "The last couple of games have been really good for us. We need to move on offense and talk on defense, and we've been doing pretty good so far.
"Our defense is most important to us. Offense always comes second. We focus on the press mainly and have been trying different things. It's good for us to have to change and it creates momentum for our offense."
The two teams combined for six treys in the opening quarter. Paige Edmonson gave Sutherlin a 15-13 lead with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Indians capitalized on Jefferson's turnovers in the second quarter, scoring 11 straight to hike its advantage to 28-15 with 3:11 left. Wicks scored six points, Gill nailed a triple and Huntley made two free throws during the spurt.
"That (turnovers) was the biggest thing that was within our control that we could've done better, was just taking care of the basketball," Jefferson coach Zach Maison said. "I thought we were getting good shots. When we kept holding the ball, we kind of forced it a little too much and gave away possessions."
"Sutherlin is fantastic, they've got a great team. There's nobody on that team that can't do something with the basketball. They're very confident with who they are and are a really good defensive team."
The Lions (15-12) never got any closer than nine in the second half. Gill hit the final basket of the third quarter, a 3-pointer which put the Bulldogs up 42-28.
"When we talk on defense, we play so much better," Huntley said. "Everything just falls into place. It's really great."
"Rebounding is also one of the main things," Wagner added. "Play good defense, rebound the ball, outlet it and get moving. Transition points are really important to us."
Sophomore Gretchen Orton scored 15 points for Jefferson, but only had three in the second half. Gwyn Orton and Amira Saad each had six points.
Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting liked what he saw from his team following the first quarter.
"We started out a little slow because we knew they shoot a lot of threes and gave them a lot of wide open looks to start," he said. "We did a good job in transition, getting our hands in the passing lanes. That definitely was the difference because we weren't shooting well from the outside.
"They took a lot away from us. We were able to get the ball inside to Huntley and (Addyson) Clark in the second half and that turned the game around. We did a much better job rebounding. Madi (Wagner) did a great job with that and Huntley got going, and it was infectious."
JEFFERSON (36) — Gretchen Orton 15, Gw. Orton 6, Am. Saad 6, E. Kunkel 4, O'Neil 2, Az. Saad 3. Totals 13 3 36.
SUTHERLIN (52) — Micah Wicks 16, Huntley 6, Gill 14, Wagner 9, Edmonson 3, Clark 4, Gary, Vermillion, Ratledge. Totals 17 13 52.
Jefferson;13;8;7;8;—;36
Sutherlin;15;15;12;10;—;52
3-Point Goals — Jeff. 7 (Gr. Orton 2, Am. Saad 2, Az. Saad 1, Gw. Orton 2), Suth. 5 (Gill 3, Wagner 1, Edmonson 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.