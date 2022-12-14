The night belonged to the Crusaders of Salem Academy.
In an early season basketball matchup featuring two top 10 teams in their respective classifications, the Salem Academy girls dominated the first half en route to a 70-48 win over North Douglas in a nonleague game on Wednesday in Drain.
Sophomore Haley Ferry scored 23 points for the Crusaders (5-0), who jumped on the Warriors and shot out to a 41-14 advantage at the break.
Salem Academy, which finished 26-4 overall last year and lost to Union in the Class 2A state championship game, is No. 1 in the latest OSAAtoday 2A coaches poll. North Douglas (3-2) is No. 4 in 1A.
"They're a handful. They're good," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said of the Crusaders. "They're a very good transition and half-court team. They have two big girls (Ferry and senior Aly Herber) who play extremely well together, and (sophomore Lexi Herber) shoots well and (senior Grace Hinkle) is very strong and gets to the basket.
"We fell flat in the first half. We missed a lot of easy buckets and our defensive rotation wasn't there. We turned the ball over and didn't pass well. We were a little shell-shocked."
Hinkle finished with 15 points, Lexi Herber scored 12 and Aly Herber and sophomore Celia James each added seven.
North Douglas played much better in the second half, outscoring Salem Academy 34-29.
"I was proud of the way we responded," Rodgers said. "The girls didn't quit, played hard and finished strong. Our energy was better. Our goal was to win the second half and we did that."
Junior post Brooke McHaffie led the Warriors with 17 points. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Cyr had 10 points and senior Savannah Harkins contributed eight.
"It's a learning experience. It's good to have a humbling game," Rodgers said. "We'll look back and see this is where we need to get better. It's time to get back to work."
North Douglas will host South Wasco County at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Tall Timbers Invitational. Tuesday, the Warriors meet No. 4 Country Christian, a team North Douglas lost to in the third-place game at the state tournament in March.
SALEM ACADEMY (70) — Haley Ferry 23, Hinkle 15, L. Herber 12, A. Herber 7, James 7, Pass 2, Sullivan 4. Totals 29 8-13 70.
NORTH DOUGLAS (48) — Brooke McHaffie 17, Cyr 10, Harkins 8, Vaughn 3, Williams 4, L. Ward 6, Rodgers. Totals 18 11-16 48.
S. Academy;20;21;12;17;—;70
N. Douglas;8;6;13;21;—;48
3-Point Goals — S.A. 4 (L. Herber 2, James 1, Hinkle 1), N.D. 1 (Vaughn). Total Fouls — S.A. 13, N.D. 15. Fouled Out — James.
JV Score — North Douglas 34, Salem Academy 26.
