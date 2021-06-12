CAVE JUNCTION — The Glide girls basketball team pulled away from Illinois Valley in the second half, posting a 42-23 win in a Southern Cascade League game on Saturday.
Freshman Ella Wright scored a career-high 14 points and Kylie Anderson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-3, 2-3 SCL). Ruby Livingston and Lily Ranger each scored seven points.
Alyvia Miller led the Cougars (0-9, 0-7) with 18 points.
Glide is scheduled to host Lost River Tuesday.
GLIDE (42) — Ella Wright 14, Anderson 10, Livingston 7, Ranger 7, Towne 4, Rubrecht, Mills, Triplett, Burford. Totals 18 2-3 42.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (23) — Alyvia Miller 18, Maloney 2, Whipple 2, Podoll 1, Garnier, Malone, Kopko, Larsen, Garcia, Johnson. Totals 6 8-24 23.
Glide;6;3;16;17;—;42
I. Valley;3;6;9;5;—;23
3-Point Shots — Glide 4 (Ranger 1, Livingston 1, Wright 2), I.V. 3 (Miller). Total Fouls — Glide 19, I.V. 5.
