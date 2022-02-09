The South Umpqua High School girls basketball team completed a season sweep of Cascade Christian on Wednesday night, beating the Challengers 42-33 in a Far West League game in the Lancers' gym in Tri City.

The Lancers improved to 5-11 overall and 2-5 in the FWL, while the Challengers fell to 5-15 and 0-7.

After leading by one at halftime, South Umpqua outscored Cascade Christian 15-6 in the third period to take a 32-22 advantage. Violet Richardson scored five of her nine points in the quarter.

"We stuck together," S.U. first-year coach Mia Cesena said. "The third quarter is usually our bad quarter, but it was good tonight. I thought everybody contributed in one way or another to the win, and we hit some key shots."

Senior Brooklyn McCaughan led the Lancers with 11 points. Tatum Kelley had 10 points and Baylei Donahoe scored eight.

Timnah Roberson scored 13 points for the Challengers, who missed 21 of 25 free throws.

Cascade Christian head coach Jeff Roberson was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the contest.

South Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Medford Friday for a league game with St. Mary's. The Lancers will visit Douglas on Feb. 16.

CASCADE CHRISTIAN (33) — Timnah Roberson 13, Coats 6, Sweem 5, Jones 4, Pierson 4, Shipman 1, Cramer, Folin. Totals 13 4-25 33.

SOUTH UMPQUA (42) — Brooklyn McCaughan 11, Kelley 10, Richardson 9, Donahoe 8, McElmurry 4, Pratt, Woodruff, Martin. Totals 18 3-13 42.

C. Christian;7;9;6;11;—;33

S. Umpqua;7;10;15;10;—42

3-Point Shots — C.C. 3 (Sweem 1, Roberson 2), S.U. 3 (Kelley, McCaughan, Richardson). Total Fouls — C.C. 14, S.U. 18. Technical Fouls — Cascade Christian coach Roberson, 2 (ejected).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

