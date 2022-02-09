South Umpqua High School’s Violet Richardson (15) shoots over Taylor Folin of Cascade Christian during the first half of their Far West League in Tri City on Wednesday. Richardson scored nine points in the Lancers' 42-33 win.
South Umpqua's Mady Pratt drives to the basket against Jordynn Jones during first half play at SUHS on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua High School’s Violet Richardson (15) shoots over Taylor Folin of Cascade Christian during the first half of their Far West League in Tri City on Wednesday. Richardson scored nine points in the Lancers' 42-33 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Brooklyn McCaughan shoots over Cascade Christian's Timnah Roberson during first half play in Tri City on Wednesday. McCaughan led the Lancers with 11 points in their 42-33 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua head coach Mia Cesena looks on during Wednesday night's Far West League game against Cascade Christian in Tri City.
The South Umpqua High School girls basketball team completed a season sweep of Cascade Christian on Wednesday night, beating the Challengers 42-33 in a Far West League game in the Lancers' gym in Tri City.
The Lancers improved to 5-11 overall and 2-5 in the FWL, while the Challengers fell to 5-15 and 0-7.
After leading by one at halftime, South Umpqua outscored Cascade Christian 15-6 in the third period to take a 32-22 advantage. Violet Richardson scored five of her nine points in the quarter.
"We stuck together," S.U. first-year coach Mia Cesena said. "The third quarter is usually our bad quarter, but it was good tonight. I thought everybody contributed in one way or another to the win, and we hit some key shots."
Senior Brooklyn McCaughan led the Lancers with 11 points. Tatum Kelley had 10 points and Baylei Donahoe scored eight.
Timnah Roberson scored 13 points for the Challengers, who missed 21 of 25 free throws.
Cascade Christian head coach Jeff Roberson was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the contest.
South Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Medford Friday for a league game with St. Mary's. The Lancers will visit Douglas on Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.