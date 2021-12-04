Sutherlin High School guard Micah Wicks scores on a layup during first half play against Hidden Valley on Saturday night in Sutherlin. Wicks finished with a team-high 17 points as the Bulldogs won, 52-40.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Ava Gill drives to the basket during the first half against Hidden Valley on Saturday night in Sutherlin.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin freshman post Addyson Clark puts up a shot inside during first half play against Hidden Valley on Saturday night in Sutherlin.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School head girls basketball coach Josh Grotting speaks to the team during a timeout on Saturday at SHS.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Ava Gill shoots in front of Hidden Valley defender Morgan Tiffin during first half play on Saturday in Sutherlin.
The Sutherlin girls basketball team got a good early-season test on Saturday night in the championship game of the Bill Spelgatti Invitational, facing Hidden Valley.
The Mustangs of Murphy won the non-OSAA sanctioned Class 4A state title last spring with a 44-39 win over Philomath, capping a 13-0 season.
The Bulldogs were the state runner-up in 3A, losing to Clatskanie in the title game for the second straight season.
Sutherlin proved to be the better team Saturday at the Dog Pound, beating Hidden Valley 52-40.
"It looked like two teams who had played the night before," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "It was kind of an ugly game, but we rebounded well and forced them to hit some tough shots. They hung around, and we couldn't close the door."
Junior guard Micah Wicks led the Bulldogs (2-0) with 17 points. Josie Vermillion sand Madison Wagner both scored eight points, while Ava Gill added six.
Teryn Powers scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half for the Mustangs (2-1). Skylar Wiley contributed eight points in the loss.
"Powers is a good player. We lost track of her a couple of times," Grotting said. "We played a great third quarter."
Grotting singled out Gill for an outstanding defensive game.
"Ava did a great job on the defensive end. She was all over the ball," the coach said. "Our supporting cast has been great. Their growth from last year to this year has been really good. Madison Wagner is turning into a really good player and Josie Vermillion is right there, too."
Freshman post Addyson Clark was hampered by foul trouble and finished with three points.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Yamhill-Carlton Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
