SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls basketball team outscored Junction City 30-15 in the second half and finished with a 48-35 nonleague win on Saturday night at the Dog Pound.
Amy Dickover led the Bulldogs (2-0) with 17 points. Micah Wicks had 15 points and Jadyn Vermillion added nine.
Cienna Hartle scored 12 for the Class 4A Tigers (2-1).
Sutherlin will be back in action Thursday, visiting Douglas.
JUNCTION CITY (35) — Cienna Hartle 12, Long 6, Wilson 4, Marshall 4, Nelson 4, Taylor 3, Evans 2, Sangermano, Fuller. Totals 15 1-8 35.
SUTHERLIN (48) — Amy Dickover 17, Wicks 15, Ja. Vermillion 9, Edmonson 4, Jo. Vermillion 2, Wagner 1, Richardson, Gill. Totals 18 12-24 48.
Junction City;6;14;6;9;—;35
Sutherlin;10;8;15;15;—;48
3-Point Shots — J.C. 4 (Long 2, Hartle 2), Suth. O. Total Fouls — J.C. 16, Suth. 11.
JV Score: Sutherlin 63, Junction City 8.
