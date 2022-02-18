SUTHERLIN — Micah Wicks surpassed 500 points for the season, scoring a game-high 32 as No. 2-ranked Sutherlin cruised to a 61-36 win over Douglas in the Far West League girls basketball finale for both teams Friday night at the Dog Pound.
Unlike the previous meeting between the two teams when Sutherlin had to scramble back to tie Douglas by halftime, the Bulldogs took command early Friday night, outscoring the Trojans 19-10 in the first quarter and leading 35-16 at halftime.
"Our starting mentality was different tonight," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "At this point, there's not a lot to add, fix or change. We just have to maintain."
Wicks hit six 3-pointers in the win, while Ava Gill finished with 11 points and Madison Wagner 10 points for Sutherlin (23-1, 10-0 FWL).
Kierra Bennett had 17 points and Male'ata Polamalu scored 13 for the Trojans (14-6, 7-3), who finished in a second-place tie in the FWL with Brookings-Harbor but will be the league's No. 2 seed into the Class 3A state playoffs based on current OSAA RPI rankings. Douglas was No. 8 in that ranking entering Friday night and the Bruins were No. 10.
Earlier Friday, the Sutherlin girls junior varsity defeated Douglas 44-30, also completing a 10-0 league season.
DOUGLAS (36) — Kierra Bennett 17, M. Polamalu 13, Sapp 4, Wiegman 2, McWhorter, Lee, T. Polamalu, Hester, Avery, Perron. Totals 15 5-16 36.
