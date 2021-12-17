CRESWELL — Sutherlin rebounded from a poor first quarter, dominating winless Siuslaw the rest of the way in a 47-9 win Friday on the first day of the Bulldog Invitational at Creswell High School.

Micah Wicks led the Bulldogs (5-0) with 15 points. Ava Gill scored 12 points and freshman post Addyson Clark added 11.

Sutherlin is ranked No. 1 in the latest OSAA Class 3A coaches poll.

"We were flat at the start, not focused at all," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said.

Sutherlin will face Creswell in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

SIUSLAW (9) — Gracie Perkins 3, Smith 2, Lane 2, Lacouture 1, Sleeper 1, Waggoner, Erickson, Cole, Norton, McNeill. Totals 3 2-5 9.

SUTHERLIN (47) — Micah Wicks 15, Gill 12, Clark 11, Edmonson 2, Vermillion 2, Gandy 2, Huntley 2, Gary 1, Parsons, Burdett. Totals 20 5-12 47.

Siuslaw;3;3;2;1;—;9

Sutherlin;3;15;17;12;—;47

3-Point Shots — Siu. 1 (Perkins), Suth. 2 (Wicks). Total Fouls — Siu. 13, Suth, 7.

JV Score — Sutherlin 37, Siuslaw 4.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

