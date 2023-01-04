Sutherlin High School's Micah Wicks (2) and Ava Gill (4) force a turnover from South Umpqua guard Montanah Love during first half play at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won, 49-14.
Sutherlin High School's Micah Wicks (2) and Ava Gill (4) force a turnover from South Umpqua guard Montanah Love during first half play at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won, 49-14.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin post Madison Huntley scores a layup during the first half against South Umpqua in Sutherlin on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin's Madison Wagner shoots in front of South Umpqua freshman Danika Richardson in Sutherlin on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin guard Micah Wicks scores a basket during first half play against South Umpqua High School in Sutherlin on Wednesday. Wicks scored a game-high 19 points in the Bulldogs' 49-14 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua guard Montanah Love looks to pass against Sutherlin's Ava Gill during Wednesday's game in Sutherlin.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Baylei Donahoe secures a rebound against Sutherlin in the first half in Sutherlin on Wednesday.
The second-ranked Sutherlin High School girls basketball team, coming off its second loss of the season, opened Far West League play on Wednesday with a 49-14 victory over South Umpqua at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 1-0 FWL North) led 13-0 after one quarter and hiked its advantage to 37-2 by halftime. Coach Josh Grotting was able to give his reserves plenty of playing time in the second half.
"We still don't have our full team (with posts Addyson Clark and Josie Vermillion sidelined with injuries), but I liked our intensity starting out," Grotting said. "We try and approach every game like we're playing Amity or Corbett.
"I'm really happy. We've had other kids step up and do a good job. We're headed in the right direction and it'll be fun to see what we can be like once we're at full strength."
Grotting added Vermillion is hoping to play Friday against Coquille, but Clark is still two to five weeks away from returning.
Senior guard Micah Wicks, the reigning 3A Player of the Year, scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter for the Bulldogs.
Madison Wagner contributed eight points, while Ava Gill, Kristen Gandy, Jaden Ratledge and Madison Huntley each chipped in five points for the 'Dogs.
Senior Montanah Love was the top scorer for the Lancers (2-8, 0-1 North) with five points, hitting her team's lone 3-pointer.
Sutherlin travels to No. 10 Coquille and South Umpqua will host Glide Friday.
"That's a big one (at Coquille)," Grotting said. "They're playing well. They're big, hit the boards and transition well. (Coach) Marty Stallard has been there forever and they'll be ready to go."
SOUTH UMPQUA (14) — Montanah Love 5, Kelley 2, McElmurry 2, V. Richardson 2, D. Richardson 2, Pratt 1, Wilson, Everett, Donahoe. Totals 4 5-8 14.
