COOS BAY — The Sutherlin girls basketball team dominated top-ranked Corbett in the opening half, taking a 30-10 advantage.
The No. 5 Bulldogs weathered a rally by the Cardinals in the second half and finished with a 53-42 victory in the 3A Showcase in the Pirate Palace at Marshfield High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Sutherlin improved to 6-1 on the season, while Corbett (9-1) dropped its first game.
"We played a really good first half, but came out flat in the third quarter and Corbett took it to us," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "We were turnover-heavy, but held on in the fourth quarter. That's a good team we beat."
Senior Micah Wicks scored 17 of her game-high 22 points for Sutherlin in the first half. The all-state guard converted 10 of 15 free throws, including 8 of 9 in the first half.
The Bulldogs shot 65% (17-for-26) from the charity stripe overall.
Sophomore post Madison Huntley also reached double figures for the Bulldogs with 12 points. Madison Wagner contributed 10 points and Ava Gill scored seven in the win.
The Cardinals cut the halftime deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.
Ally Schimel led Corbett with 12 points. Taylor Donahue chipped in 11 points and sophomore Lilly Schimel added 10.
Wicks and Huntley were selected to the All-Tournament team along with both Schimels and Tayla Yost of Santiam Christian.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play in the Crusader Classic on Dec. 28-30 at Salem Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.