For eight minutes, the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team was spinning its wheels.
Seventh-seeded Pleasant Hill limited the No. 2 Bulldogs to just three free throws in the first quarter, but Sutherlin did what it’s prone to do, outscoring the Billies 23-10 in the second quarter on its way to a 52-34 win in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA Class 3A girls state basketball tournament Thursday night at North Bend High School.
“I think we set a new tournament record for not scoring a basket,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting joked afterward. “We didn’t want to get tired.”
The Bulldogs (27-2) trailed by as many as nine points in the second quarter before Sutherlin found its rhythm. Micah Wicks hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs into a 19-19 tie with two minutes remaining in the second quarter, a Madison Wagner free throw gave Sutherlin its first lead of the game seconds later and Paige Edmonson scored on a fastbreak layup in the final minute of the quarter to push Sutherlin to a 25-20 lead.
“We just had to get in sync,” Grotting said. “Part of it was feeling them out. We were forcing the ball a little too much, trying to score too quick. All of those things were slowly adding up.
“We had to exert a lot of energy to come back the way we did.”
The Bulldogs got a huge boost from sophomore Addyson Clark, who hit a 3-pointer and got a bucket off an offensive rebound pushing Sutherlin’s lead to 31-20. The Bulldogs’ double-digit lead would not shrink.
Wicks reset her own single-season scoring record for Sutherlin. Her game-high 22 points in the win put her season total at 616, topping the 608 points she scored in the 2021-22 season. Wicks also finished with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Sophomore Madison Huntley scored nine points and grabbed eight boards for Sutherlin, and Clark finished with six points.
Four Sutherlin players were in early foul trouble, with all four finishing with four fouls.
“Our preseason schedule gave us a chance to play a lot of kids, and it paid off tonight,” Grotting said.
In fact, this state tournament is not all that different from Sutherlin’s nonleague schedule. The Bulldogs’ lone two losses this season both came at the hands of No. 4 seed Amity, which was beaten 36-35 by Santiam Christian in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Corbett at the 3A Showcase hosted by Marshfield High School in Coos Bay Dec. 21.
Corbett lost in the 2022 Class 4A title game to Philomath, but knocked off defending 3A champion Nyssa 47-41 Thursday.
“This is a very balanced bracket,” Grotting said. “We’ve had the real deal on our half.”
Sutherlin faces the Cardinals (24-3) at 1:45 p.m. at Marshfield’s Pirate Palace in Friday’s semifinals, while Santiam Christian and will face No. 1 Banks in the other semifinal at noon.
PLEASANT HILL (34) — Claire Crawford 7-16 5-6 19, Green 4-7 1-4 9, Fenley 1-9 2-6 4, Welmer 0-6 2-5 2, Campos 0-0 0-0 0, Dutton 0-0 0-0 0, Obie 0-1 0-0 0, Calva 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Ritter 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-1 0-2 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 10-23 34.
SUTHERLIN (52) — Micah Wicks 7-14 3-6 22, Huntley 2-7 4-8 9, Clark 2-5 1-2 6, Vermillion 1-5 2-2 4, Wagner 1-5 1-3 3, Gill 1-3 0-0 2, Edmonson 2-2 0-0 4, Gary 1-2 0-0 2, Ratledge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 11-21 52.
Pleasant Hill 10 10 12 2 — 34
Sutherlin 3 23 16 10 — 52
3-Point Goals — P.H. 0-10 (Weimer 0-4, Fenley 0-2, Calva 0-2, Taylor 0-2), Suth. 7-18 (Wicks 5-8, Huntley 1-2, Clark 1-2, Wagner 0-1, Gill 0-2, Vermillion 0-3). Total Fouls — P.H. 17, Suth. 18. Technical Foul — Clark. Rebounds — P.H. 40 (Crawford 11, Green 11), Suth. 35 (Huntley, Wicks 8). Assists — P.H. 8 (Campos 3), Suth. 13 (Wagner, Wicks 4). Turnovers — P.H. 23, Suth. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.