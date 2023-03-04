The Sutherlin girls basketball team responded from a disappointing loss to third-seeded Corbett in the semifinals with a Bulldog-like performance against No. 5 Santiam Christian on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 2 Bulldogs took a 10-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, handing the Eagles a 46-31 loss in the third-place game of the OSAA Class 3A tournament at the Pirate Palace in Coos Bay.
It was a foul-filled contest with Santiam Christian getting whistled 29 times and Sutherlin 20. The Bulldogs outscored S.C. by 14 at the charity stripe, converting 66% (25-for-38) of its free throws.
"I'm super proud how the girls responded today (after the Corbett game)," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "That's four straight final fours and four trophies, and it was great to see them end the season with a win."
Senior guard Micah Wicks had a tough shooting game, shooting 3-for-17 from the field, but led Sutherlin (28-3) with 12 points and three steals.
Sophomore post Addyson Clark contributed 11 points, seven coming at the free-throw line. Madison Wagner scored seven of her nine at the foul line and Josie Vermillion added six points.
Santiam Christian had 27 turnovers and shot 26% (10-for-38) from the field. Maddie Fields had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Tayla Yost chipped in seven points and seven boards.
Fields and Clark were selected the Moda Health Players of the Game.
The Bulldogs will lose four seniors: Wicks, Ava Gill, Jaden Ratledge and Kaitlyn Koehler. Wicks, who was a unanimous first-team all-tournament selection, is the school's all-time leading scorer.
"It's probably going to be a while before we have a backcourt (Wicks and Gill) like that again," Grotting said. "They played so well together."
