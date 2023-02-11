SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin High School girls basketball team looks ready for the postseason.
The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs completed their fourth consecutive unbeaten Far West League season on Saturday afternoon, defeating Douglas 57-36 at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (23-2, 14-0 FWL North) will take a 15-game winning streak into its league playoff game Thursday night against Douglas or Brookings-Harbor at home.
Senior point guard Micah Wicks scored 21 of her 23 points in the first half for the Bulldogs against the Trojans (12-10, 8-6), leading Sutherlin to its 44th straight FWL victory dating back to 2019.
The Bulldogs led 36-10 at halftime.
"We came out very intense and played a great first half," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "I loved our ball movement. We used the second half to work on some things.
"Three of our seniors (Wicks, Ava Gill and Jaden Ratledge) have never lost a league game, so that's a pretty good accomplishment. They've put in a lot of hard work."
Gill contributed nine points in the win. Madison Wagner had seven points, and Josie Vermillion and Madison Huntley each scored six.
"They (Bulldogs) did what they do. They pressed us (in the first half) and we didn't handle it well," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We won the second half (26-21). There are no moral victories, but after the first game with them (a 44-8 Sutherlin win in Winston) I liked it."
O'Toole has seen enough of Wicks, who's the reigning 3A Player of the Year and is Sutherlin's career scoring leader.
"She's so smart and crafty," O'Toole said. "If you're not coaching against her, it's fun to watch."
Douglas senior Kierra Bennett had a stellar game in defeat, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds. Bennett, who received third-team all-state honors last year, hit six 3-pointers in the contest and scored 20 points in the second half.
"Kierra was big time. She hit some NBA-like threes," O'Toole said. "I thought Kambree Lee played really hard and was a spark for us."
"Bennett is just tough. She does everything for them and is a really athletic kid," Grotting said. "We did a much better job of not giving her looks in the first half. We had a hand in her face in the second half, but she just made some tough shots. I'd put her in the top five players in the state who we've seen this year."
Douglas, the No. 3 seed in the North, can keep its season alive with a win at Brookings (15-9, 11-4 South) Tuesday. The Bruins finished second behind Lakeview (21-3, 13-1) in the South.
In their only meeting this season, Douglas beat Brookings 40-36 in Winston on Jan. 20.
"I think we match up well with them all right," O'Toole said. "It's not going to be easy. We have to put two halves of basketball together."
With the return of sophomore post Addyson Clark from injury a couple of weeks ago, Sutherlin finally has all of its pieces playing. Grotting likes where his team is at.
The Bulldogs played a very competitive nonleague schedule, with their two losses coming to No. 4 Amity. Sutherlin has wins over No. 1 Corbett, No. 3 North Douglas (1A), No. 5 Santiam Christian, No. 7 Lakeview, No. 8 Henley (4A) and No. 9 Westside Christian.
"Our schedule has prepared us well," Grotting said. "I'm excited for them and the postseason. We're hoping to have a special ending."
DOUGLAS (36) — Kierra Bennett 25, Hester 3, T. Polamalu 2, Perron 2, Avery, S. Polamalu, Lee 3, McWhorter, Rondeau 1. Totals 11 7-18 36.
SUTHERLIN (57) — Micah Wicks 23, Gill 9, Wagner 7, Vermillion 6, Huntley 6, Clark 4, Edmonson, Gary, Ratledge, Koehler, Parsons 2. Totals 23 8-14 57.
Douglas;4;6;11;15;—;36
Sutherlin;17;19;7;14;—;57
3-Point Goals — Dou. 7 (Bennett 6, Hester 1), Suth. 3 (Gill, Vermillion, Clark). Total Fouls — Dou. 13, Suth. 16.
JV Score — Sutherlin 41, Douglas 22.
