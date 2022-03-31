Micah Wicks didn't get the Class 3A state championship she badly wanted, but the Sutherlin High School junior received the most prestigious individual award of the 2021-22 girls basketball season.
The 5-foot-5 point guard, who set a Sutherlin single-season scoring record, was selected the 3A Player of the Year in a vote of the state's coaches. She was a first-team pick for the second straight season.
Wicks was joined on the first team by Gracie Johnson of Nyssa, Kaitlyn Wright of Burns, Tayla Yost of Santiam Christian, Hallee Hughes of Willamina and Ellie McMullen of Amity. Wright is a senior, while the rest are juniors.
Jeremy Chamberlain, who guided Nyssa to the state championship, was the Coach of the Year.
"It means a lot," Wicks said of the award. "It's been a goal of mine since I was a little kid. I put in a lot of time (in the offseason) — three hours every day. I improved a lot as a player. My role was completely different this season, but I was comfortable as a leader."
Wicks averaged 22 points, 6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, who finished 26-2 overall and finished third in the state tournament. Sutherlin lost 48-44 to Nyssa in the semifinals, but rebounded to rout Oregon Episcopal 62-38 in the third-place game.
Wicks shot 45% from the field, 37% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line for the season. She led the state tournament in points (83) and steals (17) and was tied for first in assists (13), making the all-tournament first team.
"You can take all the records and accolades, and I'd trade them for a state title," Wicks said.
Wicks, the Far West League Player of the Year, scored 608 points on the season.
"It was fun to watch her progress," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "All that hard work paid off."
Wicks is the sixth player during the Grotting era to be named the state's top player, following Tess Bennett (2008), Kelsey Hill (2012), Miranda Mendenhall (2014-15), Kayce Mock (2016) and Taylor Stricklin (2017).
Sutherlin junior wing Ava Gill was a third-team all-state pick. Gill averaged 6 points and 3 steals, and Grotting called her the team's best on-ball defender.
Freshman post Addyson Clark and junior post Josie Vermillion of Sutherlin each received honorable mention.
The Bulldogs had no seniors on their roster this year and will be among the state favorites in 2023.
Douglas junior guard Kierra Bennett made the third team. Bennett averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals a game for the Trojans (14-7), who finished one win short of the state tournament. She had a high game of 37 points.
Douglas senior guard Male'ata Polamalu received honorable mention.
Class 3A Girls Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Micah Wicks, jr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Jeremy Chamberlain, Nyssa.
First Team
Micah Wicks, jr., Sutherlin; Gracie Johnson, jr., Nyssa; Kaitlyn Wright, sr., Burns; Tayla Yost, jr., Santiam Christian; Hallee Hughes, jr., Willamina; Ellie McMullen, jr., Amity.
Second Team
Cayton Smith, jr., Oregon Episcopal; Grace France, sr., Willamina; Laney Hartley, sr., Nyssa; Kalli Budge, sr., Rainier; Malerie Long, sr., Nyssa; Kaya Dobson, sr., Burns.
Third Team
Maddie Fields, jr., Santiam Christian; Rahyah Clayton, jr., De La Salle North Catholic; Ava Gill, jr., Sutherlin; Kierra Bennett, jr., Douglas; Emma Whitson, sr., Creswell; Ashlyn Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor.
Honorable Mention
Kailey McGourty, fr., Vale; Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg; Cam Eagle Staff, sr., Willamina; Male'ata Polamalu, sr., Douglas; Addyson Clark, fr., Sutherlin; Cosette Milla, sr., Riverdale; Jolynn Tripi, sr., Riverdale; Kate Fast, sr., Santiam Christian; Olivia Southard, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Brooklyn Johns, sr., Nyssa; Bahley Scranton, sr., Willamina; Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg; Akylah Kaino, fr., Burns; Taylor Durfey, sr., Umatilla; Josie Vermillion, jr., Sutherlin; Cloee McLeod, sr., Clatskanie; Lacey Makinson, soph., Rainier; Sara Grove, fr., Amity.
