SUTHERLIN — Two top three girls basketball teams in their respective classifications squared off in the first round of the Bill Spelgatti Invitational on Friday at the Dog Pound.

Sutherlin, the Class 3A state runner-up the past two seasons, opened up a 12-point lead by halftime and went on to hand North Douglas a 60-40 loss.

Sutherlin was ranked No. 1 in the OSAA 3A coaches preseason poll and North Douglas was No. 3 in the 1A preseason poll.

Junior guard Micah Wicks led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Freshman post  Addyson Clark, making her varsity debut, had 13 points before fouling out and Josie Vermillion added 12 points.

Brooklyn Williams scored 13 points and Samantha MacDowell had 10 points for the Warriors (1-1). Cydni Dill grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.

"It was a good game. North Douglas is going to be a tough out for anybody," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "It was a typical first game — there were nerves and we played well in spurts."

"That's a super athletic team. There's a reason they're ranked No. 1," N.D. assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "I think we learned a lot tonight."

Sutherlin has three returning starters in Wicks, Ava Gill and Madison Wagner.

The Bulldogs will meet Hidden Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday. North Douglas meets Oakland at 3 p.m.

NORTH DOUGLAS (40) — Brooklyn Williams 13, Samantha MacDowell 10, Dill 4, McHaffie 6, Harkins 4, Cyr 3, Rodgers, L. Ward, A. Ward. Totals 15 8-23 40. 

SUTHERLIN (60) — Micah Wicks 14, Clark 13, Vermillion 12, Wagner 8, Gill 5, Ratledge 4, Gary 2, Edmonson 2, Huntley, Parsons, Burdett. Totals 25 10-17 60.

N. Douglas;8;13;13;6;—;40

Sutherlin;17;16;9;18;—;60

3-Point Shots — N.D. 2 (Cyr, MacDowell), Suth. 0. Total Fouls — N.D. 12, Suth. 18. Fouled Out — Clark.

