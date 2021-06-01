BROOKINGS — Sophomore guard Micah Wicks scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping Sutherlin rally to a 58-49 win over Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 FWL) outscored the Bruins 23-9 over the last eight minutes, converting 10 of 12 free throws. Jadyn Vermillion finished with 18 points despite foul trouble and Amy Dickover scored 13.
Sierra Fitzhugh scored 12 points and Lexi Schofield added 11 for Brookings (5-1, 3-1), which lost its first game of the truncated spring season. Sutherlin made 10 more foul shots than the Bruins, faring 88 percent (15-for-17).
"Good win on the road. A big step for our young kids at a tough place to play," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said.
The Bulldogs will host Cascade Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SUTHERLIN (58) — Micah Wicks 21, Ja. Vermillion 18, Dickover 13, Wagner 4, Gill 2, Edmonson, Jo. Vermillion. Totals 20 15-17 58.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (49) — Sierra Fitzhugh 12, L. Schofield 11, A. Schofield 9, Scott 8, Peters 6, Jirsa 3, Marrington, Burton. Totals 19 5-14 49.
Sutherlin;14;11;10;23;—;58
Brookings;9;17;14;9;—;49
3-Point Shots — Suth. 3 (Wicks 2, Ja. Vermillion 1), B.H. 6 (Fitzhugh 2, Peters 2, L. Schofield 1, Jirsa 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 13, B.H. 14.
JV Score — Brookings-Harbor 48, Sutherlin 44
