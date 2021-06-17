MEDFORD — The Sutherlin girls basketball team improved to 10-0 on the spring season on Thursday with a 55-36 win over Cascade Christian in a Far West League game.
Amy Dickover, Jadyn Vermillion and freshman Madison Wagner all scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (7-0 FWL), who led 37-21 at halftime and were able to get their younger players ample playing time.
"We didn't play our starters after halftime," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "I was proud of the young kids holding (Cascade Christian) to four points in the third quarter."
Katelyn Willard was the top scorer for the Challengers (3-7, 3-6) with 10 points.
Sutherlin will host Douglas at 2 p.m. Friday.
SUTHERLIN (55) — Amy Dickover 11, Jadyn Vermillion 11, Madison Wagner 11, Gill 7, Wicks 6, Edmonson 3, Gary 2, Richardson 2, Summers, Jo. Vermillion, Cardoza, Ratledge, Burdett. Totals 23 4-11 55.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (36) — Katelyn Willard 10, White 8, Sweem 7, Williams 6, Joseph 4, Snowden 1, Pierson, Dunn. Totals 14 8-11 36.
Sutherlin;18;19;11;7;—;55
C. Christian;9;12;4;11;—;36
3-Point Shots — Suth. 5 (Wagner 2, Gill 1, Edmonson 1, Ja. Vermillion 1), C.C. 0. Total Fouls — Suth. 9, C.C. 10.
