SUTHERLIN — For two quarters, the Sutherlin girls basketball team struggled to find a rhythm.
"We couldn't have hit the ocean from a helicopter," Bulldogs coach Josh Grotting said.
But, as Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said, "Sutherlin does what they do, and they just do it right."
What Sutherlin did was use defensive pressure and wore the Trojans down, overcoming a 27-26 halftime deficit to beat visiting Douglas 58-40 in a Far West League game Friday afternoon at the Dog Pound.
"They do what they do, no matter what, and eventually it starts working," O'Toole said. "They just waited for us to make mistakes."
With Sutherlin seniors Amy Dickover and Jadyn Vermillion fighting foul trouble, it was freshman Madison Wagner who sparked the rally.
"Madison hit a 3-pointer and a little mid-range shot and it just kind of sparked us," Grotting said. "After that, we just kind of wore them down."
Micah Wicks had a game-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, who finished the regular season 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Far West League. Wagner, Vermillion and Dickover each scored 13.
Male'ata Polamalu led Douglas with 15 points, while sister Mila Polamalu had six points and 14 rebounds. Jazmin Lund scored 11 points for the Trojans and Kierra Bennett had eight rebounds.
While the committee for the Class 3A state playoff tournament will meet Saturday, Sutherlin is expected to host a first-round playoff game. The semifinals and championship will be held Thursday and Friday at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace in Coos Bay.
Douglas (5-4, 3-3) wraps up its league schedule Saturday at Cascade Christian. The Trojans have a pair of games tentatively scheduled at Oakland Tuesday and at Glide Wednesday.
DOUGLAS (40) — Male'ata Polamalu 15, Lund 11, Mi. Polamalu 6, Sapp 6, Phillips 2, Bennett, Avery. Totals 17 6-18 40.
SUTHERLIN (58) — Micah Wicks 17, Wagner 13, Ja. Vermillion 13, Dickover 13, Jo. Vermillion 2, Richardson, Gill, Edmonson. Totals 23 10-17.
Douglas;13;14;7;6;—;40
Sutherlin;16;10;16;16;—;58
3-point Goals — Doug. 0, Suth. 2 (Wagner, Wicks). Total Fouls — Doug. 17, Suth. 14. Fouled Out — Sapp.
