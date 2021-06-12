MONROE — Ashley Sutton scored a basket at the buzzer, giving Monroe a 30-28 win over Oakland on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Sutton finished with 20 points as the Dragons improved to 5-4 on the season.
Ellie Witten had a double-double for the Oakers (2-9) with 11 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots. Tiana Oberman added 10 points.
"Very pleased with our effort," Oakers coach Tristan Ivie said.
Oakland hosts Central Linn Tuesday.
OAKLAND (28) — Ellie Witten 11, Oberman 10, Pfaff 4, Brownson 2, Vogel-Hunt 1, S. Sigl, V. Sigl, Simonson. Totals 11 4-6 28.
MONROE (30) — Ashley Sutton 20, Richardson 6, Snyder 4, Smith, Young, Thompson, Deaton, DeChavanne. Totals 12 4-9 30.
Oakland;3;11;6;8;—;28
Monroe;7;10;6;7;—;30
3-Point Shots — Oak. 2 (Oberman, Witten), Mon. 2 (Sutton). Total Fouls — Oak. 13, Mon. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.